Shorewood coffee shop under new ownership

Biggby Coffee quick service coffee shop in Shorewood is now under new ownership and is seen on Monday, May 26, 2025. (Denise Unland)

Biggby Coffee quick service coffee shop in Shorewood is now under new ownership, according to the village of Shorewood.

The Biggby Coffee says it takes “coffee extremely seriously” with more than “400 flavor combinations of coffee, lattes, teas, shakes and smoothies.”

In addition, 100% of its 400-plus locations are franchisee-owned, according to the website.

Biggby Coffee is located at 1015 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood.

For more information, call 779-234-9592 or visit biggby.com.