Plainfield woman hopes to break Guinness World Record on trivia

Jay Borsom of Plainfield, owner of Liquid Kourage Entertainment, will host trivia games starting 10 a.m. June 7 to 10 p.m. June 8, at Critical Grind Board Game Café, 852 Sharp Drive, Unit L, Shorewood, which will remain open during the event. (Denise Unland)

A Plainfield woman plans to host trivia games for 36 consecutive hours in June.

Jay Borsom of Plainfield, owner of Liquid Kourage Entertainment, will host trivia games starting 10 a.m. June 7 to 10 p.m. June 8, at Critical Grind Board Game Café, 852 Sharp Drive, Unit L, Shorewood, which will remain open during the event, according to a news release from Critical Grind.

Borsom will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the “Longest Marathon as a Quiz Master” while raising awareness and funds for LGBTQ+ causes, according to the release.

The current world record is 34 hours, 35 minutes and 45 seconds and was achieved in 2023, according to the Guinness World Records website.

Guinness World Record rules require at least two teams of four people present at all times, according to the release.

Tickets are $25 per person for four-hour time slots, and 20% of each ticket will be donated to Tabletop Gaymers, a nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ representation in tabletop gaming, according to the release.

Purchase tickets at critical-grind.square.site.

The entire event will also be simulcast on Twitch at twitch.tv/liquid_kourage.

Proceeds raised through Twitch will be donated to TransLifeline, a trans-led nonprofit providing crisis support and resources to the trans community, according to the release.