QuikTrip opens Romeoville travel center near I-55

QuikTrip convenience and gasoline retailers new travel center at 676 N. Weber Road in Romeoville. (Photo provided by QuikTrip Corporation)

QuikTrip convenience and gasoline retailers has opened a new travel center in Romeoville.

This 17th Illinois location is at 676 N. Weber Road, along Interstate 55 at Exit 263, and has room to service 20 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks, according to a news release from QuikTrip.

Because this QuikTrip is a travel center, the Romeoville location features a larger lot and a more spacious store design than a traditional QuikTrip, according to the release.

Other features of the Romeoville travel center will include “full-service QT Kitchens featuring freshly prepared grab-and-go items and custom-made menu items,” according to the release.

These items include “soft pretzels, custom breakfast tacos, hardwood-smoked BBQ sandwiches, cold brew coffee, frozen treats like QT’s QuikShake,” along with fresh doughnuts, “sub sandwiches, wraps, QT’s signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items,” according to the release.

Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has established more than 1,100 stores across 20 states and employs more than 31,000 people, according to the release.

The Romeoville location will create approximately 12 new jobs, according to the release.

To apply, visit quiktrip.com/store-jobs.