Romeoville brothers earn college degrees at ages 17 and 14

The Bamburac family is seen on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Lewis University in Romeoville. Pictured (from left) is Sally Lou F. Bamburac (mother), Stefan F. Bamburac, Sarah F. Bamburac,, Benyamin F. Bamburac and Djordje Bamburac (father). (Photo provided by Djordje Bamburac )

May 16 was a busy day for the Bamburac family in Romeoville.

At 4 p.m., Djordje and Sally LouBamburac’s son Stefan Bamburac, 17, graduated from Joliet Junior College with two associate degrees, one in informational technology networking and the other in cybersecurity.

Then at 7 p.m., Djordje and Sally Lou Bamburac’s son and Stefan Bamburac’s brother Benyamin Bamburac, 14, graduated from Lewis University with bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and computer science.

Benyamin Bamburac is already working on his master’s degree in computer science with a concentration in artificial intelligence “because it’s the future,” he said.

“There’s so many possibilities,” Benyamin Bamburac said of artificial intelligence.

He hopes to eventually work on his doctorate in math at the University of Chicago “because it’s close to home,” he said.

After that?

Benyamin Bamburac waves to the cheering crowd after receiving his associate in arts degree at the Joliet Junior College Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“Maybe get a career,” Benyamin Bamburac said. “I haven’t planned that far.”

Stefan Bamburac said he’s working on “building a comprehensive resume,” seeking internships and studying for the Cisco Certified Network Associate certification.

His long-term goal is a career in cybersecurity. He’s fascinated with how computers interact with each other and concerned about the rise in cybersecurity attacks.

“Most companies do need a security department to ensure that they don’t lose data,” Stefan Bamburac said.

During his downtime, Stefan Bamburac said he likes spending time on his computer and solving Rubik’s cubes. Djordje Bamburac said Stefan is “nearing the speed of solving a Rubik’s cube necessary for a cube-solving competition.”

Benyamin Bamburac said he likes spending time with friends and family and playing chess. Djordje Bamburac said Benyamin made an account on a chess site near the end of 2020 and won first place in his first chess tournament in 2023.

Benyamin “Beny” Bamburac of Romeoville, shown here at age 10 when he was a full-time Joliet Junior College student working on his associate degree. (Photo provided)

“Now, he plays excellent chess, but he doesn’t concentrate on it much, reasons including college classes and other interests,” Djordje Bamburac said.

Djordje Bamburac said both teens showed high aptitude at early ages, just in different areas.

Stefan Bamburac’s interests lay in technology: phones, iPads, computers, Djordje Bamburac said. Benyamin Bamburac preferred writing, solving math equations and reading, Djordje Bamburac said.

By the time Benyamin was 5, he was reading “Barron’s AP Calculus,” “Organic Chemistry Demystified,” and “Practical Electronics for Inventors” and solving calculus, Djordje Bamburac said.

Benyamin Bamburac enrolled in Joliet Junior College at age 10 and graduated in 2023 at age 12. While at Lewis University, Beny Bamburac took third place in the ACCA Calculus Competition in 2023 under the team name “Team Name,” Djordje Bamburac said.

Benyamin Bamburac head to the stage to receive his Associate in Arts Degree at the Joliet Junior College Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Then in 2024, Benyamin Bamburac earned first place in the ACCA Calculus Competition under the team name “Return of Team Name.” He also participated in the competition this year; the results are not yet available, Djordje Bamburac said.

Both boys offered advice for youth their age.

“Find a passion and work on it,” Stefan Bamburac said.

“Be dedicated,” Benyamin Bamburac said. “Study a lot.”