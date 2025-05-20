IL Route 126 bridge in Plainfield will undergo repairs

Bridge deck repair work on Illinois Route 126 – known locally as Lockport Street – in Plainfield will begin in June.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin bridge deck repair work on Illinois Route 126 – known locally as Lockport Street – in Plainfield in June.

Lockport Street will be restricted to one-way eastbound traffic between Wood Farm Road and Main Street for the duration of the project, according to the village of Plainfield.

Westbound traffic will be rerouted via an established detour route.

More updates from IDOT are expected as the project date nears.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel through the area.