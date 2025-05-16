Saturday birdwatching at Lake Renwick in Plainfield: See herons, egrets, and more

Look for great blue herons and other birds at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield.

Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield will be holding a bird viewing program from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Witness herons, egrets and other birds during the protected nesting season. Staff and volunteers will assist and the viewing platforms.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will be offering viewing programs at the rookery on Saturdays through Aug. 9.

This free event is intended for all ages. No pets or bikes allowed.

Lake Renwick Nature Preserve is located at 23202 W Renwick Road.