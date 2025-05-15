Joliet woman charged after kicking, spitting on officers, police say

Joliet police arrested Zulema Masters, 33, of Joliet, following a disturbance at Motel 6 in Joliet.

At 8:23 p.m., May 9, Joliet police responded to Motel 6 in the 1800 block of McDonough Street after receiving a report of a disturbance, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

When Joliet police found Masters near the front door, they learned Masters was a guest at Motel 6 the previous night and claimed she left property in a room, even though staff claimed all items were given to her, according to the release.

Masters was upset when speaking to Joliet police, refused to leave and indicated “she would cause further disturbances at the motel,” according to the release.

As Joliet police attempted to arrest Masters, she resisted by pulling away, according to the release. After Joliet police secured in her handcuffs, Masters allegedly kicked on one officer and spat on another officer, according to the release.

Masters was arrested and released on a notice to appear for three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal trespass to real property, and obstructing a peace officer, according to the release.