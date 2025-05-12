Lockport playing like winners even when they lose: The Herald-News Baseball Notebook

Lockport's Matt Fox pitches during the game against Joliet Catholic Academy at Ed Flink Field on May 8, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

After a 12-5 start, the Lockport baseball team now is 17-9. That’s 5-4 the past nine games for the mathematically challenged.

On paper, that’s not a great stretch for a team that won six of its first seven games.

Look a bit closer, however, and it’s clear Lockport is playing a winning brand of baseball, even in the games it doesn’t win.

Of the Porters’ nine losses this year, six of them have been by three runs or fewer, half of which came by one run. Only a 10-0 loss to Ventura (California) early in the season was ever truly out of reach.

Some might say moral victories are not real victories, but also take into account the opponents the Porters are facing off against. They’re in the same conference as a team with a likely top MLB draft pick (Lincoln-Way East), the reigning Herald-News Player of the Year (Lincoln-Way West), and a pair of Division I commits (Lincoln-Way Central).

All of that’s to say Lockport is in even better position than their record would indicate. They also might just be getting started.

“This week has been a really good week for us,” coach Scott Malinowski said after Thursday’s 5-3 win over Joliet Catholic. “We’ve been really harping on consistency and not just in wins and losses, but in how we approach games intensity-wise. I feel like that point is starting to get across to our guys.”

The Porters have been led offensively by Logan Nagle (.333 BA, 18 hits, 14 RBIs), Adam Kozak (.357, 20 hits, 14 RBIs) and Bryce Flood (.377, 23 hits, 18 runs). Their pitching has been excellent with Matt Fox (16 Ks in 15 innings), Anthony Farina (2.80 ERA) and Trace Schaff (22 Ks in 22 innings) leading the effort

It all amounts to a team with the arrow pointing up.

“I like where we’re heading,” Malinowski said. “Our bats are coming alive and we’re starting to swing a little bit better, which has been a bit of our bugaboo this year.”

Mighty Minooka

Outside of the WJOL Tournament championship game against Providence Catholic, a rough day against Joliet West and a nine-inning thriller against Plainfield North, Minooka has won every game it has played this year.

A record of 25-3 is great, but what’s even better is the challenges the Indians are conquering. Most recently, Minooka took down Lincoln-Way Central 7-5 on Saturday 24 hours after besting Lincoln-Way East in eight innings. That was a day after the nine-inning game against Plainfield North. The Indians also have a 7-0 shutout of Lincoln-Way West.

Naturally, Michigan State commit Zane Caves, fellow Michigan State commit and MLB draft hopeful CJ Deckinga and Illinois state pledge Brayden Zilis have been key. Those three have been outstanding producers for the Indians for some time, and nothing else should be expected than for that to continue.

However, they’re also getting outstanding performances from some other contributors. When Caves had a rough outing on the mound against Lincoln-Way East, Zilis came in and excelled in relief. In the eighth inning, it was Isaac Goddard’s two-run triple and Rhett Harris’ two-run homer that wound up winning the game.

That’s all to say things are looking pretty darn good for Minooka right about now.

“Zane had what he’d tell you himself wasn’t his best day,” coach Jeff Petrovic said after the game. “Brayden came in and did what Brayden does. He’s awfully good. ... This was big for us after losing in nine innings last night. You spend a lot of energy, heart and guts. I think it was important to get this win for our momentum heading into the rest of the season.”

Better times ahead

Lincoln-Way East's Evan Riiff, right, is waved around third base by head coach John McCarthy during a game at Bradley-Bourbonnais Friday, Aprul 18, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Speaking of Lincoln-Way East, it entered that game Friday with just four losses. One of its pitchers (Jack Bauer) has made national headlines for tossing a 102-mph fastball last month, and the Griffins had won eight in a row entering Friday.

How things change in such little time.

After the loss to the Indians, Lincoln-Way East played a doubleheader against Andrean of Merrillville, Indiana, and Zionsville. The Griffins lost those games 9-3 and 8-0, respectively.

Providence Catholic, the defending Class 4A state champion, also is enduring a rough stretch. The Celtics have lost five of their past seven and are 5-5 in the Chicago Catholic Conference.

Neither team should be counted out. Not by a long shot.

Providence features one of the most talented rosters in the state. Lincoln-Way East is 21-7 and made the regional finals last year. While the past week has been rough for both, expect better things moving forward.