Joliet District 204 announces May Students of the Month

Joliet Central High School, 201 E. Jefferson St., seen on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet Township High School District 204 has announced the Students of the Month for May from Joliet Central and Joliet West high schools.

The Students of the Month from Joliet Central are Linda Lazo, Kiwanis; Amber Beach, Lions; Holly Salazar-Ramirez, Rotary; Tayshaun Scott, NAACP; Mia Rosiles, Alpha Kappa Alpha and Geniyah Parham Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Eta Chi Zeta Chapter

The Students of the Month from Joliet West are Genevieve Gebhardt, Kiwanis; Sarah Gans, Lions; Sadie Gorsch, Rotary; Jaylyn Brown, NAACP; Erykah Bogan-Patton, Alpha Kappa Alpha; and Lino Gandara, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Eta Chi Zeta Chapter