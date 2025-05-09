Tru by Hilton hotel coming to Joliet

A Tru by Hilton hotel is under construction on Ring Road outside the Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet. May 6, 2025 (Bob Okon)

A Tru by Hilton hotel is under construction outside the Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet.

The City Council on Tuesday approved a liquor license for the hotel.

Raymond Management is building the hotel at 3051 Ring Road.

A news release from Raymond Management said the hotel will include 98 rooms.

Raymond Management said the hotel will include a fitness center, a business center with high-speed Wi-Fi, and socialization areas.

The hotel is expected to open this summer.

It is located next to a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel also owned and operated by Raymond Management.

Madison, Wisconsin-based Raymond Management has 37 hotels in 12 states, including six in Illinois. It also runs the Residence Inn in Bolingbrook.