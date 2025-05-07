Another Joliet shooting victim refused to cooperate with investigation, police say

Another shooting victim in Joliet has refused to cooperate with police investigation of the incident, police said.

At 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Francis Street for a report of shooting and discovered numerous spent shell casings in the area, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English

Officers learned a nearby residence had been struck by gunfire, English said.

While officers were at the scene, they were notified a private vehicle took a man with a gunshot wound to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, English said.

The man’s wound was not considered life threatening.

Th man was “uncooperative and refused to provide information,” English said.

“At this time, it is unknown if the shots fired in the 500 block of Francis Street and the shooting victim at the hospital are related,” English said.

On May 3, officers investigated a shooting that reportedly occurred in the 500 block of North Broadway Street, English said.

A man told officers he was approached by another man who “shot him in the hand,” English said. He was also taken to Silver Cross Hospital in a private vehicle.

However, the man was “uncooperative when questioned and provided multiple locations of occurrence.”

On April 26, a man reported he was the target of a shooting in the 400 block of North Bluff Street but then left the scene during the investigation, English said.

Two other people refused to cooperate with the investigation, English said.

Anyone with information on the shootings should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation unit at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.