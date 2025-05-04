Man tells police he was shot in the hand Saturday in Joliet

Police said a man was shot in the hand Saturday in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

A gunshot victim told Joliet police that he was injured early Saturday while walking down Broadway Street.

The man was shot in the left hand, police said.

He was hit between 2 and 3 a.m. while walking in the 500 block of North Broadway Street, the man told police.

Police learned of the incident after being notified at 4:59 a.m. of a gunshot victim at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

The man told police that “he was approached by a male who shot him in the hand,” according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

“The victim indicated that he was transported to Silver Cross Hospital in a private vehicle,” according to the release. “The victim was uncooperative when questioned and provided multiple locations of occurrence.”

Police encourage anyone with video or information related to the shooting to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They also can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org to make an anonymous report.