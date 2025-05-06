Defense in Joliet 2024 mass shooting case argues for use of Artificial Intelligence in discovery

Jon Hansen, 25, of Shorewood, looks to the court gallery as he enters for an arraignment at the Will County Courthouse on Thursday June 27, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

A Shorewood man’s attorneys in a case linked to a 2024 mass shooting in Joliet is seeking to use Artificial Intelligence to review and analyze his discovery as he prepares for trial.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Jon Hansen, 25, filed a flurry of pretrial motions for the upcoming trial in a case where Hansen is charged with the murder of Toyosi Bakare, 28, and the attempted first-degree murder of Mario Guerrero, 44.

Both men were among the nine victims of a 2024 shooting spree in Joliet carried out by Romeo Nance, 23, of Joliet. Nance also shot and killed seven members of his own family, according to authorities.

Nance fled to Texas after the shooting and died by suicide following a confrontation with law enforcement. The charges against Hansen are holding him accountable for Nance’s shootings of Bakare and Guerrero.

One of the motions filed by Joliet law firm Tomczak Law Group requests the use of artificial intelligence to review and analyze the discovery.

The motion said the “product of the artificial intelligence” will only be reviewed by Hansen and his attorneys. Illinois Supreme Court rules on discovery in criminal cases “does not address this issue at this time,” according to the motion.

Attorney Jeff Tomczak has previously said the case involves an “enormous amount” of discovery that includes evidence from multiple states.

The other motions filed by Tomczak’s law firm include requesting prosecutors not to use Hansen’s mug shot during the trial and that Hansen should receive a list of prospective jurors at least two months before trial.

Tomczak has contended there is no evidence his client shot Bakare or Guerrero, and there’s no evidence that he played a role in those shootings.

Prosecutors have alleged Hansen sent Nance text messages that revealed his violent intentions and desire to engage in a confrontation with members of the Vice Lords gang.

Hansen’s case has not yet gone to trial but both parties may settle on a date Thursday.