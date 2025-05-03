Joliet Public Library ready to press play on summer

Joliet Public Library Staff Member Jackie Latham tests out Kanopy for access to thousands of movies. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

I find myself keeping busy this month, getting ready for the summer season. After all, the Joliet Public Library will be hosting its first-ever Brick Fest the weekend of May 17, complete with custom Lego creations and a special sensory hour from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Not to mention Star Wars Day on June 7, this time hosted at Joliet Slammers Stadium. The Summer Reading Challenge, of course, starts June 1, where we offer prizes and activities to help stop the summer slide in both adults and children.

Finally, we’ll unveil a remodel of the interior of the Black Road Branch, which will create a more modern, welcoming space; support children’s programming; offer more study rooms; and improve our service footprint.

Mallory Hewlett-Cantu is the communications manager for the Joliet Public Library. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

Is that all? No, we are also offering our plethora of summer programming, including foam parties, family field trips, yoga, crochet and so much more.

I could write a piece on each and every one of those events. But what I really wanted to do this month is focus on a new resource we recently acquired through our Adult Services Department. It’s called Kanopy, and it offers free access to a library of over 30,000 films, documentaries and educational videos.

Our library users know that Joliet Public Library offers much more than books. If you are a reader of my column, you know this, too. I took up 153 words above to tell you all about our upcoming endeavors. But I don’t talk about our digital resources enough, because it’s not exactly flashy or exciting.

But Kanopy is exciting. It’s exciting, at least, to anyone who’s ever fallen into a documentary rabbit hole or wished they could watch award-winning films without having to pay for yet another streaming subscription.

With your Joliet Public Library card, you can instantly stream titles from A24, The Criterion Collection, PBS and so many more. You can stumble upon a beautifully made independent film or revisit a classic, knowing it’s completely free and accessible from your couch.

Parents also will be happy to know there’s Kanopy Kids, a dedicated space filled with educational shows and stories for children. It’s a great screen-time option, especially during those long summer days when everyone needs a little quiet time.

Signing up is simple. Visit kanopy.com/en/jolietlibrary, create a free account using your library card number, and start watching. No ads, no fees – just cinema at your fingertips.

So, as we head into a season of big programs and even bigger fun, Kanopy is here to add a little art, insight and maybe even inspiration to your summer.

Happy watching, and as always, happy reading.

To learn more about the Joliet Public Library, visit jolietlibrary.org or call 815-846-3124.

