Eastern Avenue in Plainfield will be closed to traffic at the CN railroad crossing on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The Canadian National Railway will be completing repairs to the Eastern Avenue railroad crossing in Plainfield this weekend.

Eastern Avenue will be closed to traffic, at the crossing, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the Plainfield Police Department.