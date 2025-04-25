Joliet changes Chicago Street project road closures

Signs mark a section of Chicago Street closed in December for an ongoing construction project. (Bob Okon)

Downtown Joliet road closures will change for a few days as work continues on the Chicago Street project.

Starting Tuesday, storm sewer work will start at the intersection of Chicago and Clinton streets.

The city on Friday announced the plans for next week:

• Chicago Street will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday between Van Buren and Clinton streets until the intersection can be reopened to traffic.

• Clinton Street will be closed from Ottawa to Scott streets for about two days as construction moves through the intersection of Chicago Street.

• The block of Clinton Street from Chicago to Scott streets will remains accessible to local traffic for exit from the Scott Street parking deck and access to the private parking lot north of Clinton Street. Through traffic will not be allowed.

• The existing closure of Chicago Street from Clinton to Cass streets will continue until ComEd completes vault reconstructions in that block.

• There will be no daytime parking on Chicago Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to continued construction. Use of the parking decks is recommended.

• All businesses remain open with safety fencing in place to provide pedestrian access through the construction zone.