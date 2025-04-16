Procession route announced for funeral of Joliet’s Sgt. Dueñez

Staff Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr. of Joliet (Photo provided by city of Joliet)

The procession route for the funeral of Staff Jose Dueñez Jr. on Friday morning in Joliet has been announced by Tezak’s Funeral Home.

Dueñez, of Joliet, was among four U.S. Army soldiers who died in March when their armored vehicle sunk in a bog during a training mission in Lithuania.

Gov. JB Pritzker ordered that flags be flown at half-mast, or half-staff, from sunrise Tuesday until sunset Thursday.

The order was announced Monday.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy on Tuesday requested that flags throughout the city be lowered to half-staff starting at sunrise Friday, and for the two days immediately preceding that day.

Dueñez would have turned 26 years old on April 8.

Community leaders are asking people to come outside to show support with flags and respectful signs to honor his memory.

Here is the procession schedule:

• Leaving Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet, at 9 a.m.

• Turning right, westbound onto Plainfield Road to Theodore Street

• Turning left, westbound onto Theodore Street to Larkin Avenue

• Turning left, southbound onto Larkin Avenue to Jefferson Street

• Turning left, eastbound onto Jefferson Street to Richards Street

• Turning right, southbound onto Richards Street to Washington Street

• Turning left, eastbound onto Washington Street to Wilson

• Once at Wilson, only the hearse and family vehicles will proceed to pass the family residence.

• Once vehicles return to the funeral procession, the line will continue to Henderson Avenue, turning left northbound onto Henderson to Cass Street.

• Turning left, westbound onto Cass Street to Collins Street, and then turning left southbound onto Collins Street to Jefferson Street.

• Taking Jefferson Street north to Eastern Avenue and turning right, northbound onto Eastern Avenue to Cass Street.

• Turning left, westbound onto Cass Street to Scott Street, then turning right, northbound onto Scott Street to Columbia Street

• Turning left, westbound onto Columbia and that turns into Ruby Street to Broadway Street

• Turning right, northbound onto Broadway Street to Theodore Street, then turning left, westbound onto Theodore Street to Cedarwood Drive

• Turning left, southbound onto Cedarwood Drive to Word of Life Church at 1500 Cedarwood Drive, Crest Hill

Guests are welcome to attend the funeral service at the church. There will be a brief gathering period from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service beginning promptly at 11 a.m.

Following services, cremation rites will be accorded.