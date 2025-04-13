Downtown Joliet street closures change Monday for Chicago Street project

As part of the next phase of construction for the downtown Chicago Street Streetscape project in downtown Joliet, traffic control and safety measures will be changing in two stages beginning, Monday, April 14, 2025. (Image provided by city of Joliet)

Beginning Monday, traffic controls and street closures will be changing for the next phase of construction for the Chicago Street streetscape project in downtown Joliet.

Clinton Street will be closed from Ottawa Street to Scott Street for about two days as construction moves through the intersection of Chicago Street, according to a news release from the city of Joliet.

Chicago Street will be closed Monday and Tuesday between Van Buren Street and Clinton Street until the intersection can be reopened to traffic, according to the city.

Once the Chicago Street intersection is reopened, then Clinton Street from Chicago Street to Scott Street will be closed for about one week, according to the city.

Construction work continues Sept. 16, 2024, next to Chicago Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

This block only will be accessible to local traffic for exiting from the Scott Street parking deck and access to the private parking lot north of Clinton Street. No through traffic will be allowed, according to the city.

“The existing closure of Chicago Street from Clinton Street to Cass Street must remain closed until ComEd completes their vault reconstructions in this block,” according to the release.

There will be no parking on Chicago Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow continued construction activities.

The city urges those who drive downtown to use the City Center parking deck. Safety fencing or construction barrels define safe pedestrian routes throughout the construction zone.