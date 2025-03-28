Meet the 2024-25 Herald-News Boys Basketball All-Area Team

This year proved that the Herald-News area has earned its reputation as one of the premier producers of basketball talent throughout the state. It was challenging to pick the top five players, but not impossible. Without further ado, here’s the All-Area team.

FIRST TEAM

JT Pettigrew, Bolingbrook, sr., F

Bolingbrook's JT Pettigrew

In a world where Davion Thompson doesn’t exist, Pettigrew would have a very strong case for Player of the Year. The Valparaiso commit averaged 16 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 59% from two-point range and 40% from deep. He was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection and the Raiders will miss the 6-foot-7 standout next year.

Davion Thompson, Bolingbrook, so., G

Bolingbrook's Davion Thompson

Thompson is considered a top-25 recruit in the country and for good reason. He averaged 24 points and five rebounds per game, shooting 58% from two, 49% from three and 90% from the free throw line. He was MVP of the Southwest Prairie Conference conference, holds offers from Illinois and Michigan and has had communication with programs such as UConn, Tennessee and Michigan State.

Gabe Sularski, Lemont, Jr., G

Lemont junior Gabe Sularski

Sularski is the top recruited junior in the state and after the numbers he put up in his first year at Lemont, it’s easy to understand why. He averaged 17.6 points, five rebounds and five assists per game while leading Lemont to the sectional finals, further than any team in the area made it. He was the South Suburban Conference Blue Player of the year, holds offers from over a dozen Division I programs and interest/offers from a dozen Power Four programs.

Zion Gross, Joliet West, sr., G

Joliet West's Zion Gross (Rob Oesterle)

Gross holds offers from half a dozen Division I programs and the 6-foot-5 guard has earned them. He averaged 18 points, six rebounds and two steals per game for one of the top programs in the area. He was recognized as the Southwest Prairie Conference East Division Player of the Year.

Pierre Pointer, Plainfield North, sr., G

Pierre Pointer of Plainfield North (Courtesy of Plainfield North )

There were a ton of choices for the final spot, including Pointer’s teammate Quintin Wiencek. But Pointer was simply too good at an individual level to leave off the first team. He averaged 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 51.9% from inside the 3-point arc and 37.5 from outside. He was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection.

SECOND TEAM

Quintin Wiencek, sr., Plainfield North, F

Ethan Hillsman, jr., Joliet West, F

Brady Pettigrew, fr., Bolingbrook, G

Jack Wheeler, sr., Morris, F

DJ Porter Jr., sr., Romeoville, G

HONORABLE MENTION

Brenden Sanders, sr., Lincoln-Way East, F

MicKeis Johnson, jr., Joliet West, G/F

Paxton Giertz, sr., Seneca, G

Jacob Reardon, sr., Reed-Custer, F

Ruben Velasco III, sr., Peotone, F

Zane Caves, jr., Minooka, G/F

Wyatt Carlson, sr., Lincoln-Way West, F

Jayden Armstrong, jr., Joliet Catholic, G

Ryan Nelson, sr., Wilmington, F

Brett Bounds, sr., Morris, G

KJ Miller, so., Plainfield East, G/F

Collin Miller, sr., Lockport, F

Cole Hampson, sr., Gardner-South Wilmington, F/C

Danny Thompson Jr., sr., Romeoville, G

Trey Brost, jr., Bolingbrook, G

Kendall Cutler, sr., Bolingbrook, G/F

Korey Cagnolatti, sr., Lincoln-Way Central, F

Kareem Parker, sr., Plainfield South, F

Seth Cheney, sr., Providence Catholic, F

Gabe McHugh, sr., Coal City, G

Luke Gallet, sr, Dwight, G/F