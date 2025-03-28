Lincoln-Way Central edges Andrew in Windy City Classic final thanks to late PK by Abby Sudkamp

BURBANK – For most of the Windy City Classic championship match, the Lincoln-Way Central girls soccer team found itself fighting from behind. A wild turn of events tied things up and Abby Sudkamp was called on to attempt a penalty kick with 5:05 remaining against Andrew.

Five minutes left to give her team the Windy City Classic championship. No pressure, right?

“Yeah, totally no pressure,” Sudkamp said sarcastically. “No pressure at all.”

She may have been sarcastic, but she could’ve fooled any onlookers.

Sudkamp nailed the kick in the back right corner to give Lincoln-Way Central a 2-1 lead over the Thunderbolts, which is what the score remained until the final whistle blew.

Just like that, for the third time in the past four years, Lincoln-Way Central won the Windy City Classic.

“I’ve gotten to hoist this trophy my freshman year, my sophomore year and now this year,” Sudkamp said. “Getting to do it my senior year is just so much fun. I love it.”

It was far from certain the Knights would be hoisting the trophy at all much of the night. Emily Crotty scored on a penalty kick for Andrew 11 minutes in to give the Thunderbolts a 1-0 lead that they held much of the game.

Lincoln-Way Central spent the bulk of the second half fighting to pull even, but wasn’t able to break through until 19 minutes remained in the contest. That was when Jules Rafacz launched a kick from 35 yards out that just sailed over the head of keeper Cassady Heise. With that, things were tied at 1-1.

That set up Sudkamp’s heroics late in the game.

“There were a ton of nerves and energy throughout the whole game,” Sudkamp said. “I knew my team was counting on me and I didn’t want to let them down. I had to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Which is exactly what she did, further cementing herself as one of the most valuable players on the team and deserving of her Division I scholarship to Loyola/

“She’s got the captain’s band on because she does so much for us,” coach Sean Fahey said. “Defensively she solves problems for us. ...Andrew had a ton of balls up top that she was able to clean up for us. To do all that and step up when your number gets called to put in the final touch, that’s awesome and she deserves it.”

As impressive as Sudkamp’s finisher was, the equalizer by Rafacz was sensational as well.

“Jules strikes the ball as well as anyone on our team,” Fahey said. “For her to put the laces through with the wind behind her we knew there was a good chance. As soon as she beat her defender she had a shot and took it.”

Fahey even admitted it wasn’t the cleanest of matches for the Knights. The end result, however, was still another win for Lincoln-Way Central. With that, the Knights move to 5-0 on the young season.

What’s all the more impressive about that record is that the Knights have done it with a lot of new pieces. In addition to replacing three key graduates from 2024, Lincoln-Way Central has also been bitten by the injury bug. Three starters were out for the Windy City Classic championship match, yet the Knights came out on top all the same.

Still, both Sudkamp and Fahey acknowledged that a good start is nice, it’s still just a start.

“I think this will give us a bunch of confidence, but we can’t let it go to our heads,” Sudkamp said. “We’ve got to stay humble and play our game.”