Community Foundation of Will County welcomes new development director

Sheila Sasso has been named the new development director for the Community Foundation of Will County. (Photo provided by Community Foundation of Will County.)

The Community Foundation of Will County has named a new development director.

Sheila Sasso, a Joliet-area resident, has many years of experience in marketing, public relations, fundraising and event planning, “along with a deep commitment to serving her local community,” according to a news release from the foundation announcing her appointment.

Raised in Joliet, Sasso learned early on the importance of giving back, as both of her parents were highly involved in local service clubs and volunteer efforts.

“This is a full-circle opportunity for me, having grown up in Joliet,” Sasso said in the release. “I’m looking forward to working on the front line and supporting the CFWC’s commitment to serve the people of Will County.”

The Community Foundation of Will County is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) public foundation established in 2006. It supports a wide range of philanthropic initiatives through donor-advised funds, grant programs and nonprofit endowment funds to “improve the quality of life throughout Will County communities,” according to the foundation’s website.

“One of my goals will be to increase community awareness and forge strong partnerships that will further the philanthropic efforts of the foundation,” Sasso said in the release.

She is a graduate of the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign and has accumulated more than 30 years of professional and volunteer experience. She has worked in various capacities across marketing, public relations, sales, fundraising and event planning, according to the release.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sheila to the Community Foundation of Will County,” CFWC board Chair Matt Schimanski said in the release. “She brings to us a wealth of experiences, passion and a dedication to achieve our vision to be the leading facilitator of philanthropy in Will County. We are excited to see the impact that her leadership, combined with her love of the Will County community, will have on the success of achieving our mission.”

In addition to her professional achievements, Sasso is passionate about animal welfare and volunteers with organizations focused on finding loving homes for animals in need, according to the release.

For more information about the Community Foundation of Will County, visit willcountycf.org or call 815-201-3700.