Toddler in stable condition after Plainfield Township battery incident

A Plainfield Township toddler is in stable condition after she suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer, reported the 2-year-old child is in stable condition after she was hospitalized on Saturday for critical injuries in the incident.

Jordan Padilla, 21, of Plainfield, has been charged with aggravated battery of the child. The charge is a class X felony, which carries a penalty of six to 30 years in prison.

Will County Judge Derek Ewanic released Padilla from jail.

As a condition of release, Padilla must submit to electronic monitoring and have no contact with the child, the child’s residence and anyone under 18 who is not supervised by an adult.

Assistant State’s Attorney Tricia McKenna requested Padilla stay in jail arguing he is a danger to the 2-year-old child, whom Padilla babysat.

Padilla allegedly “violently attacked a toddler who posed absolutely no threat to him,” according to a court filing from McKenna.

Padilla allegedly gave police several versions of what he claimed happened, McKenna said.

Padilla claimed the child “must have fallen” but then he “dropped his phone” on the child’s eye, McKenna said.

Then Padilla said he “elbowed her in the head accidentally,” McKenna said.

“[Padilla] eventually admitted the act was intentional, stating he was angry because the child was eating on a bed and because she touched his phone,” McKenna said.