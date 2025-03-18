Joliet plans more work on Chicago Street

Equipment and materials sat in the middle of Chicago Street in Joliet as construction began on the downtown project in August. (Gary Middendorf)

Chicago Street construction downtown will enter a new phase starting Saturday, the city of Joliet announced.

The project is moving north and will involve daytime closure of Chicago Street between Cass and Webster streets for about two weeks, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

That section of Chicago Street will reopen each evening. The daytime closures will be for a water main project that will be conducted during those hours.

The construction also will restrict Cass Street traffic through the Chicago Street intersection. One thru-lane will remain open on Cass at the intersection, according to the release.

The city noted there will be no street parking between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Chicago Street between Cass and Webster to allow for construction.

Signs marked the section of Chicago Street closed for construction in December. (Bob Okon)

Chicago Street between Jefferson and Van Buren streets, which has been under construction since last summer, will remain closed as ComEd completes vault reconstruction in that area, according to the release.

The city advises using the downtown decks for parking.

Chicago Street businesses will remain open with pedestrian access being maintained at all times, according to the release.

“Safety fencing or construction barrels define safe pedestrian routes throughout the construction zone,” according to the release.