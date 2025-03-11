Joliet shooting leaves man wounded on Luther Avenue

A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times in at least the third shooting reported in the Joliet area since last Friday.

The latest shooting was reported at 8:15 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Luther Avenue, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English. Officers found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, English said.

“It is believed the gunfire came from a passing vehicle while the victim stood in front of a residence,” English said.

The shooting “appears to be isolated in nature,” English said.

Last Friday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 11 p.m. in the 100 block of North May Street.

The investigation of the shooting revealed a woman suffered a graze gunshot wound to her leg and three homes were hit by gunfire, English said.

Jamarion Poston, 22, of Lockport, was arrested on probable cause of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

No formal charges were have been filed against Poston, who has since been released from jail.

On Sunday, Brandon Pierce, 34, was killed in a shooting reported in the 1300 block of Pico Court in Joliet Township.

Two residences were struck by gunfire in the incident.

The shooting “appears to be an isolated, targeted attack,” according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.