Man arrested in connection with shooting Friday in Joliet that left woman shot, 3 homes hit

Joliet — Joliet Police arrested two men while investigating a shooting Friday night that left one woman shot and three homes hit by gunfire.

According to Joliet Police, Lockport resident Jamarion Poston, 22, and Joliet resident Michael Brophy, 41, were arrested, processed and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Poston is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Brophy, the owner of one of the damaged homes, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and violation of his pretrial release on a previous arrest. He also was processed and released on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Michael Brophy, 41, of Joliet (Joliet Police Department)

According to a police statement, officers responded to a report of shots fired about 11 p.m. Friday, March 7, in the 100 block of North May Street.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly observed an SUV leaving the scene. A traffic stop was conducted, and Poston was identified as the driver.

Five boys between the ages of 16 and 17 were passengers in the vehicle. The teens were detained, but later released pending further investigation.

Officers reported finding two loaded handguns in the vehicle and Poston was taken into custody without incident.

Numerous spent shell casings were discovered in the area, according to the police statement, and two homes in the 100 block of North May Street and one home in the 1000 block of Oneida Street had been struck by gunfire.

“As the investigation progressed, it was learned that an uninvolved adult female suffered a graze gunshot wound to her leg while she sat in a vehicle in a driveway in the 1000 block of Oneida Street,” Sgt. Dwayne English said in the statement.

The woman was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for treatment of her injury, which was not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Upon investigation of one of the homes that was struck by the gunfire, police report that officers discovered ammunition and a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the week.

Brophy, who owned the home, was placed into custody without incident.

The case is still under investigation.

Joliet Police ask anyone with video footage or information elated to the shooting to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or submit an anonymous tip to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.