One dead after late-night shooting in Joliet Township

Joliet Township — A Joliet man was pronounced dead early Sunday morning after two houses were hit with gunfire in the 1300 block of Pico Court in Joliet Township.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area shortly after midnight on Sunday to respond to multiple reports of shots fired.

Two houses had been shot, and while responding to the scene, deputies discovered one injured person inside one of the residences, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located a 34-year-old man from Joliet inside one of the bedrooms of a house that was struck by gunfire. He had a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to the sheriff’s office

“Responding deputies began providing lifesaving measures to the victim until paramedics arrived from the East Joliet Fire Protection District,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

The man was transported to a local hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators have since conducted an investigation of the scene, and an autopsy is pending for the victim.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, surveillance video spotted an unknown vehicle in the area just before the shooting.

“This shooting appears to be an isolated, targeted attack and not a random act of violence,” the release from the sheriff’s office stated.

Residents are asked to avoid the area of the crime scene if possible, as police investigations are still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Tom Hannon with the Will County Sheriff’s office or to submit a tip on the Will County Sheriff’s website.

Police stated that more information will be released “when appropriate” as the investigation continues.