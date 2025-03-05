Crest Hill man charged with Joliet attempted murder, robbery

A Crest Hill man has been charged with the Dec. 8 attempted murder and robbery of a 57-year-old man in Joliet.

Since Feb. 26, Alex Williamson Jr., 19, has been in the Will County jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident.

A firearm recovered in the investigation has been linked to two unsolved shootings in Joliet, according to a court filing from Will County Assistant State’s Attorney James Long.

Long said Williamson poses a “real and present danger” to the public because he tried to “strong-arm rob” a random 57-year-old victim, who managed to flee from Williamson until the latter pulled a gun on him.

Williamson allegedly tried to get into the vehicle the victim retreated into and when Williamson could not get in and the victim did not get out, Williamson had “shot multiple rounds” at the victim, Long said.

“[The victim] was not struck by a round. Victim’s vehicle was struck – including through the windshield at the head level. The victim took off and called the police,” Long said.