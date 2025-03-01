Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet sets new date for Hall of Fame ceremony

Ron Romero, executive director of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, talks about the efforts to reopen several weeks after storms damaged the building on Thusday, Aug. 8, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 has rescheduled its annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The new date will combine both the 2024 and 2025 inductions as voted by the museum’s charter members, according to a release from the museum.

This marks the second time the ceremony has been rescheduled. The ceremony was postponed last fall due to the Rialto being closed for asbestos removal.

It was first rescheduled for March 30. Ticket refunds for that date will be processed through TicketMaster, according to the museum. Those who do not wish to have a refund will keep their currently assigned seats, according to the museum.

Bob Sirott, longtime Chicago radio and television personality, gives his acceptance speak at the 3rd Annual Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2023. Sirott will serve as master of ceremonies for the 2025 induction event in September. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Ron Romero, museum founder and CEO, said in the release the event will feature “the largest group of Illinois-based singers, songwriters and scheduled live performers on the Rialto’s stage in the history of the theater.”

WGN Radio’s Bob Sirott will return as master of ceremonies.

The museum said 2024 Hall of Fame inductees scheduled to perform live include Grammy Award-winner singer/songwriter Richard Marx, Grammy-nominated heavy metal band Disturbed, award-winning country singer Suzy Bogguss, three-time Grammy-nominated Chicago Blues legend Billy Branch with a live tribute to the revolutionary Chicago Blues musician/singer/ songwriter Little Walter and the award-winning Marshall Thompson & The Chi-Lites.

Chicagoland folk singer Bonnie Koloc and actor, singer and stage performer Skip Griparis will perform a live tribute to the late Steve Goodman, according to the release.

A special, surprise guest will lead the audience in singing Goodman’s “Go Cubs, Go!”

The evening will also feature Columbia College Chicago’s live musical and dance tribute to “Grease”, the musical written by Chicago-born songwriter Jim Jacobs and the late Warren Casey. Jacobs is scheduled to appear and accept his Hall of Fame induction, according to the release.

Inductees into Hall of Fame in the artist/performer category include Richard Marx, The Smashing Pumpkins, Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter and Bo Diddley, according to the release.

Vee-Jay Records will join the Hall of Fame in the record label category. Bob Stroud will be inducted for his decades of on-air work as a radio personality, and the legendary Big 10 WCFL enters the Hall of Fame in the radio station category. Marshall Thompson and The Original Chi-Lites will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, according to the release.

This year’s Founder’s Choice Award recipient is country artist Suzy Bogguss.

Songwriters entering the Hall of Fame include the late Willie Dixon and Steve Goodman. Disturbed will receive the President’s Choice Award, according to the release.

Charter Members have begun to vote for 2025 inductees and the museum will announce the additional inductees and live performers to the Sept. 14 event when their availability is confirmed, according to the museum.

“This is going to be a night to remember for fans of all musical genres and includes a “Who’s Who” of Chicagoland radio personalities and journalists as presenters,” Romero said in the release.

If you go

What: Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

When: 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 14.

Tickets: Prices are $65, $55 and $45 each and are available now on the museum’s website at www.RoadToRock.org as well as www.RialtoSquare.com and at TicketMaster.

Event sponsorships and museum Charter Memberships are available by contacting founder and CEO Ron Romero at 815-927-1540. Learn more at www.RoadToRock.org.