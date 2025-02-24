UrgentVet opens Joliet location

UrgentVet Joliet treats a wide range of pet illness and injuries – and provides end-of-life care, too. Valerie Shumate, practice manager at UrgentVet in Joliet, is seen at the clinic on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Denise Unland)

Joliet-area pet owners now have an option for after-hours urgent pet health care for issues that are not life-threatening.

UrgentVet Joliet treats a wide range of pet illness and injuries – and provides end-of-life care, too, said Diamond Brinkley, regional practice manager pro at UrgentVet.

In addition, UrgentVet locations are designed for “compassionate care” as well as a “homey feel” for the dogs and cats they treat, she said.

Deja Finner, senior assistant at UrgentVet Joliet, shows some of the snacks UrgentVet Joliet has available for their doggie patients Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Denise Unland)

“It’s not like going to the ER, where everyone is rushed and have a lot of things going on, and they don’t get that connection with the clients,” Brinkley said. “Here, it’s completely different. The experience is tailored toward each experience, honestly.”

Valerie Shumate, practice manager at UrgentVet in Joliet, said UrgentVet Joliet has eight staff members (including herself) and that the entire team strives for “compassion and empathy.”

Shumate said UrgentVet’s culture is about making everyone – including its employees – feel important and equipping them with the tools needed to care for pets.

“I’ve been doing this for 18 years,” she said. “It’s nice to feel recognized for all my hard work. I’m a better leader because of [UrgentVet]. I can’t even express my gratitude for them. We’re one of those places that do care.”

How UrgentVet works

Deja Finner, senior assistant at UrgentVet Joliet, said clients can make an appointment online or walk in.

Deja Finner, senior assistant at UrgentVet Joliet, demonstrates the check-in process at UrgentVet Joliet on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Denise Unland)

Exam rooms for dogs and cats are on opposite sides of the clinic “to make everyone feel comfortable,” Finner said.

The lights also dim in the cat room, and a sound machine plays soothing noises such as rain, she said. Cats can be wrapped in towels for added security.

“We don’t want them to be scared to come in,” Finner said. “We want them to be happy and comfortable.”

A cat examination room at UrgentVet Joliet, equipped with dimming lights and a sound machine that plays soothing noises such as rain, is seen Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Denise Unland)

A room with cozy furniture, calming colors and snacks for pets and adults is reserved for instances when a decision to euthanize is made.

“We want people to feel comfortable even though it’s a tough time,” Finner said. “Afterwards, they can spend some time alone with their pet.”

UrgentVet Joliet reserves a room with cozy furniture, calming colors and snacks for pets and adults is reserved for instances when a decision to euthanize is made. Deja Finner, senior assistant at UrgentVet Joliet, draws attention to the snacks for people and pets at UrgentVet Joliet on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Denise Unland)

Fear Free-certified veterinarians and support staff care for pets during their visit, according to the UrgentVet website.

The Fear Free mission is to “prevent and alleviate fear, anxiety and stress in pets by inspiring and educating the people who care for them,” according to the Fear Free website.

Brinkley said Fear Free-certified veterinarians and support staff treat a pet’s illness or injury without creating fear or additional stress for the pet or forcing a pet to be held down, poked or prodded if the pet is resisting.

An exam room with a large dog scale is seen at UrgentVet Joliet on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Denise Unland)

“Most of the time, the pets are in pain and don’t want to be touched,” Brinkley said. “We come up with creative solutions to get what we need without forcing them to do something.”

‘Advocate for the animals’

Shumate said UrgentVet Joliet provides in-house diagnostics – digital X-Ray machine, limited ultrasound and in-house lab, according to the UrgentVet website – and can assist with the transfer of pets to a higher level of care if needed.

“Animals are very loyal, and the people that take care of them – my staff – are very loyal to the animals,” she said. “We’re here to be the advocate for the animals.”

UrgentVet Joliet is located at 111 N. Larkin Ave., Suite F, in Joliet and is opened 365 days a year.

Binkley said UrgentVet first stabilizes the pet and then reaches out to local animal emergency departments to set the client up with a facility that can take the pet.

“We don’t send them blindly to the ER to wait,” she said.

Full payment is due at the time of the visit, and UrgentVet doesn’t bill pet insurance, Brinkley said. In addition to cash, check and major credit cards, UrgentVet accepts CareCredit and Scratchpay, she said.

UrgentVet also will try to create a treatment that works with a client’s budget since “the goal is to take care of these pets,” Brinkley said.

“Finances may be a concern, but we always want to do our best,” she said. “It’s not the pet’s fault.”

UrgentVet Joliet is located at 111 N. Larkin Ave., Suite F, in Joliet and is open 365 days a year.

For hours of service and more information, call 815-846-4600 or visit urgentvet.com/location/joliet-il.