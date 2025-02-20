Five storylines to watch for boys basketball postseason across the Herald-News area

Bolingbrook's Davion Thompson (3) is fouled on a drive to the basket during their When Sides Collide Shootout basketball matchup between Warren and Bolingbrook. Jan 25, 2025 in Lisle. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

While the girls basketball playoffs roll on, the boys postseason is just about to get started. There are no shortage of quality teams entering regional tournament times from the Herald-News coverage area and loads to remain interested in. With that in mind, here are five interesting storylines to keep an eye on in the playoffs.

1) Will Bolingbrook break through?

When Sides Collide Shootout. Warren at Bolingbrook Bolingbrook's Trey Brost (0) passes from underneath the basket during their When Sides Collide Shootout basketball tournament between Warren and Bolingbrook. Jan 25, 2025 in Lisle. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Year in and year out, Bolingbrook produces one of the top boys basketball teams in the entire state. This year was no exception as the Raiders enter the 4A playoffs at 27-4 with a 15-0 record in the Southwest Prairie Conference, earning the top seed in the Class 4A Benet Sectional.

The main question on everyone’s mind, though, is will this be the year the Raiders break through to claim their first state title in program history?

They’ve come oh so close before, advancing to the state tournament on three occasions between 2014 and 2022. They currently have a D1 committed senior (JT Pettigrew), one of the best players in the state for his class (freshman Brady Pettigrew) and one of the top 30 players in the country (sophomore Davion Thompson). Don’t forget coach Rob Brost and a multitude of other future college players.

But the Raiders have never made the state championship game in boys basketball. So with perhaps the best roster in the area, will this be the year the Raiders get over the hump and make history? That will surely be the number one thing to keep an eye on this postseason.

2) Which Plainfield South will show up?

Plainfield South's Dillon Keeley (14) shoots a three pointer against Oswego during a basketball game at Oswego High School on Friday, January 17, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

The Herald-News wrote the other day about how Plainfield North has been as up and down this season as anyone.

The same goes for their rivals to the south.

Plainfield South finished the regular season fourth in the Southwest Prairie Conference after going 18-9. overall and 10-6 in SPC play. That was only good enough to earn them the 11th seed in the Benet Sectional, while the Tigers got the eighth seed. They’ll have to face off against sixth seed Oswego East, which finished third in the conference at 11-4.

Don’t write the Cougars off just yet, though. They twice beat Romeoville and hung with the likes of Joliet West and Oswego East this year. They were also dominated by Plainfield North and lost to Plainfield East, so it will all come down to which version of the Cougars show up. Like with the Tigers, though, they’ve proven themselves capable of anything.

3) Look out for Lemont

Lemont’s Gabe Sularski looks to take a shot against Lake Zurich in the 50th Annual Jack Tosh Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024 at York High School. (Gary Middendorf)

Make no mistake, Lemont was a good team last year, finishing 19-12 record with a 10-3 mark in the South Suburban Conference. This year, though, it’s been a new level of success.

Boosted by the transfer of Gabriel Sularski (the top recruited junior in the state), Lemont finished the regular season 22-7 overall with an undefeated conference title to their name.

It hasn’t just been Sularski, either. In the regular season finale against Tinley Park, an 81-52 victory, Lemont was led by Alanas Castillo (24 points) and Matas Gaidukevicius (20 points).

The number two seed in the Class 3A Brother Rice Sectional, Lemont appears to have a clear path to the sectional finals. Whether or not they can knock off the top seeded Crusaders or not? That’s something to keep an eye on.

4) Cinderella Hilltoppers?

Joliet Catholic's Jayden Armstrong (1) plays the ball in the post against Yorkville Christian's Jack Versluys (44) during a basketball game at Yorkville Christian High School on Monday, January 13, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

On paper, seeing Joliet Catholic earn the top seed in the Class 2A Peotone Sectional might seem like a head scratcher. They finished just 13-14 overall and had a 2-6 mark in the East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Look a bit closer, though. JCA regularly went up against 3A and 4A competition this year and now enters the 2A playoffs battled tested. While other local 2A teams like Coal City and Wilmington could make it further than the Hilltoppers in the end, keep an eye out for JCA come sectional finals time.

5) Trojan horse?

The area’s best bet in 1A will likely be Dwight, the eighth seed in the Somonauk Sectional. Should the Trojans knock off seventh seed Marquette, their reward will be a date with second seeded Hinckley-Big Rock. The odds will be against the Trojans, but in the playoffs, don’t count anyone out.