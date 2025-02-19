Judge to issue evidence ruling ahead of Plainfield Township hate crime murder trial

Joseph Czuba stands with his lawyers for a hearing on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A judge will decide just days before a trial whether prosecutors can use a former Plainfield Township landlord’s statements to support hate crime charges against him in a murder trial over the fatal 2023 stabbing of a Muslim child.

On Wednesday, prosecutors and attorneys for Joseph Czuba, 73, argued over whether his statements to Will County Sheriff Sgt. Patrick Jones are admissible at Czuba’s trial because he was not given a formal Miranda warning.

Czuba is scheduled to go on trial on Monday on charges alleging he attempted to kill his tenant, Hanan Shaheen, and fatally stabbed her son, 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, on Oct. 14, 2023, at his Plainfield Township residence.

Czuba is also charged with committing a hate crime against Wadee and his mother on the basis of their Islamic faith.

During Wednesday’s court hearing, prosecutors and Czuba’s attorneys also disputed whether Czuba needs a doctor to examine his physical fitness.

Czuba was brought to the courtroom in a wheelchair and he wore a hooded neon orange jacket for warmth.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Christine Vukmir made the request for a medical examination after Czuba was seen closing his eyes and breathing in a shallow manner during the hearing.

“I know it’s an unusual motion,” Vukmir said.

George Lenard, one of Czuba’s attorneys, called it a “ridiculous request” and told Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak he had no concerns about his client.

“They don’t want to try this case,” Lenard said of the prosecutors.

Bertani-Tomczak denied Vukmir’s motion.

The taped-off driveway to the Plainfield Township residence where a 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi was stabbed to death on Oct. 14, 2023. (Felix Sarver)

With Czuba’s trial about five days away, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Fitzgerald asked Bertani-Tomczak to allow the state to use statements he contends Czuba voluntarily made in Sgt. Jones’ squad vehicle.

Fitzgerald said the statements would incriminate Czuba on hate crime charges.

Fitzgerald conceded Czuba was in police custody at the time he made the statements and he was not given a formal Miranda warning.

But Jones was not subjecting Czuba to an interrogation, Fitzgerald said.

“It was Mr. Czuba who volunteered the statements after the incident,” Fitzgerald said.

Kylie Blatti, one of Czuba’s attorneys, said Jones engaged in a “subtle form of interrogation” by behaving in a friendly manner toward Czuba and speaking with him about private details from his life to build camaraderie.

Blatti argued prosecutors were adopting a “classic, narrow idea of interrogation” when case law has a “broader sense” of interrogation.

She said Jones engaged in only “feeble attempts” to stop the conversation with Czuba and never told Czuba to not talk about the incident.

“The question here is why? Why was Sgt. Jones looking to be so friendly and engaging with Mr. Czuba?” Blatti said.

The answer is that Jones was trying to elicit statements that prosecutors would find incriminating, Blatti argued.

Fitzgerald said Czuba referenced a “massacre in Israel” during his conversation with Jones and told him he couldn’t believe there were protests supporting PLO, which is the acronym for the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Fitzgerald said Czuba said he was “afraid for my life” and that of his wife, Mary Czuba. Fitzgerald said Czuba said he was afraid he was going to be subjected to an act of jihad.

Fitzgerald said Czuba said he felt that he had been “set up” because he wasn’t told Hanan Shaheen was Muslim.

Fitzgerald said Czuba claimed Hanan Shaheen had been teaching Wadee to hate him while he was trying to be his friend. Fitzgerald said Czuba told Jones that he “begged” her to leave his residence but she wouldn’t leave.

Bertani-Tomczak is expected to make her ruling on Thursday morning at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.