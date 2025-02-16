Joliet-area girls bowling continues to grow exponentially

There were multiple advertisements during the Super Bowl this year highlighting the growth we’ve seen in girls and women’s sports. From Nike showcasing Caitlin Clark, Sha’carri Richardson and others to the NFL’s advertising the growth of flag football, it was all over the place.

Another sport has seen a lot of growth over the past few years. That includes a tremendous level of success in the Herald-News area. While it hasn’t had the same fanfare as flag football or basketball, it’s still worthy of plenty of praise.

Girls bowling.

Sure, the sport has been around forever, and it’s been sanctioned by the IHSA for 18 years, but like all girls sports, it’s seen a surge in popularity as of late. Locally, that’s easy to understand due to the high level of success locals have had.

Joliet West is Exhibit 1.

The Tigers finished second at state two years ago before winning it all last year. They just won their regional in dominant fashion last weekend, and with a roster of all underclassmen, they look like a good bet to win it all once again.

“The goal (at sectionals) is to make it in the top four,” coach John Lizzio said. “We want to win, obviously. I’m going to play all my girls and give everyone a chance to make sure we’re ready for state. That way if I need to sub at state, I have that option available. I trust every girl that we have.

“We’re looking forward to state and trying to win state.”

It goes beyond just Joliet West. The top three teams at state last year all hailed from the Herald-News area, as Minooka finished second, and Lockport was third. Half of the top 10 individual finishers last season came from one of those three schools.

This year has been no different. At the Plainfield Central Regional last week, Joliet West was once again dominant, taking first with a score of 5,690. Samantha French led the way with 1,218, which placed her third among individuals.

Minooka was right there with the Tigers yet again, finishing just behind with a 5,577. The Indians were also represented by the top individual performer from the area, Kaylee McNab, who bowled a 1,391, 128 higher than the second-place finisher (Plainfield Central’s Alyssa Crowder).

Plainfield Central and Lincoln-Way West also advanced out of the regional to the Decatur Sectional. All 10 qualifying individuals hail from the area as well.

It’s not just that regional, either. The Tinley Park Regional saw four teams advance to sectionals, half of them from the Herald-News area. Lockport wiped the lanes with the competition, scoring 5,911, 540 more than the second-place team.

That second-place team? That would be Plainfield North, which also will advance to the Plainfield North Sectional. Brooke Stroud of Lockport was the top individual bowler with a 1,266, while the Tigers' Kendall Leprich rolled a 1,206.

While two teams may feel lighter than the Plainfield Central Regional, take into account that half the advancing individuals come from the JHN coverage zone as well. Amber Bozych of Plainfield East finished second at the regional and will be joined by Payton Zulfer (Bolingbrook), Kayla Esquivel (Romeoville), Emilia Kroplewski (Lemont) and Claire Young (Lemont).

The state tournament begins Feb. 21 in Rockford. Rest assured the area will be well-represented and may very well take home the top prize again.