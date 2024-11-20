FEMA gives Will County residents more time to apply for storm damage relief

A tree lies against a house at the intersection of North Cooper Road and Francis Road in New Lenox on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Will County communities were slammed by an intense storm Monday night that reportedly spawned several tornadoes, although officials were still trying to confirm any touchdowns. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Homeowners and renters in Will County who suffered damage or loss from the July 13-16 severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the application deadline to Dec. 13, according to an announcement this week.

To date, Will County residents have been approved for more than $2.7 million in federal aid for July storm damage

FEMA assistance may include grants for temporary housing, basic home repair or replacement and other disaster-related expenses, such as moving and storage costs, primary vehicle repair or replacement, essential furniture and appliances, medical and dental costs, and childcare costs, according to FEMA.

The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply, according to FEMA.