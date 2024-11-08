Florida woman found guilty of Homer Glen hate crime against Black woman

Sarah Benain, 30, of Naples, Florida, is on trial in Will County on charges alleging she battered a Black woman, called her a racist slur and battered two Will County sheriff's deputies. (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

A Will County judge found a Florida woman guilty of aggravated battery and a hate crime against a pregnant Black woman in 2020 at a Homer Glen banquet hall.

On Friday, Judge Jessica Colón-Sayre found Sarah Benain, 30, of Naples, Florida, guilty of aggravated battery and a hate crime against Adjoa Matthews, aggravated battery of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark McKenzie, and aggravated battery of Will County Sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick Jones.

Benain is scheduled for a sentencing hearing Jan. 10.

Matthews, who is Black, testified during the bench trial that Benain yelled the N-word at her and her boyfriend, Benjamin Coble, who also is Black, on Jan. 4, 2020, outside DiNolfo’s Banquets, 14447 W. 159th St., Homer Glen.

Matthews was at DiNolfo’s for a celebration for her relatives, while Benain was there for a Polish wedding.

Matthews said that when she heard the racist slur, she immediately turned around and told Benain she should “watch how you use that word.” Matthews said a “fight broke out” between Coble and the man who was with Benain, and she tried to “break it up.”

DiNolfo's Banquets, 14447 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. (Felix Sarver)

Matthews said Benain pulled her to the ground by her hair, which caused her glasses to fly off her face and break.

Matthews said she told Benain to let go of her hair, but Benain struck her in the face and wrapped her legs around Matthews’ stomach.

“[I was] just trying to protect my baby as much as possible,” Matthews said.

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff High, who was working as security at DiNolfo’s at the time, said he heard Benain shouting the N-word “over and over again.”

He said Benain was “wildly excitable” and “pretty much out of control.”

Jones, who is Black, said he saw Benain strike McKenzie in the face with a closed fist as deputies were trying to detain her.

Jones said that when he tried picking up Benain during the attempted arrest, she kicked one of his thighs and said, “Don’t [expletive] touch me, [N-word].”

“It was like dealing with a wildcat,” Jones said.

During the bench trial, Benain provided testimony that was contrary to Matthews’ testimony.

Benain said the incident began when she left DiNolfo’s to get some air, and she accidentally stumbled into a group of people. Benain said Matthews was one of those people, and she called her a “dumb white [expletive].”

Benain said she isn’t racist but she called Matthews the N-word as a “reaction to being called a dumb white [expletive].” Benain said she didn’t recall calling Jones or Coble a racial slur.

Benain said Matthews had punched her multiple times, but she didn’t ask for medical attention, nor did she tell deputies that it occurred.