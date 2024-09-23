Will County homes, businesses damaged in July storms can get federal aid

A tree limb lies on the roof of a house on in the Marycrest subdivision of Joliet where a number of houses and garages were damaged by the July 2024 storms that went through Will County. (Bob Okon)

Federal aid is available to Will County individuals and business owners to help pay for property damage sustained during severe weather between July 13 and 16.

President Joe Biden has signed a federal Major Disaster Declaration authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency Individual Assistance program for areas impacted by the severe weather and flooding July 13-16, Will County officials announced Monday.

The FEMA program includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs for individuals and business owners.

“The July storms caused significant property damage throughout Will County,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in a news release. “This disaster declaration creates an opportunity for residents, business, and non-profits to apply for financial assistance.”

Residents and businesses owners who sustained losses can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA App.

“If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA with your number for that service when calling. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages),” the county release said.

A tree lies against a house at the intersection of North Cooper Road and Francis Road in New Lenox on July 16. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

What you need

The county advises residents and business owners to prepare the following information before applying for assistance with FEMA:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number (or the Social Security number of a minor child in your household, if you’re applying on their behalf).

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

“The U.S. Small Business Administration has also made available low-interest disaster loans for businesses and residents impacted by the severe weather event,” according to the release. “Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

“Disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.”

More information is available at sba.gov/disaster.

“Will County EMA will be coordinating with FEMA to open three Disaster Recovery Centers to provide on-site technical assistance with disaster applications,” according to the release. “Local updates will be provided at www.WillCounty.gov.”