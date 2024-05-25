Contractor on Hufford, Gompers school projects in Joliet recruiting subcontractors

The contractor overseeing construction of two new public schools in Joliet will host a subcontractor recruitment fair next week.
Nicholas & Associates will host the first of two recruitment fairs at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Hufford Junior High School, 1125 N. Larkin Ave.
The second recruitment fair will be at 4 p.m. June 17 at Gompers Junior High School, 1501 Copperfield Ave.
Both Hufford and Gompers are being replaced. Nicholas & Associates expects to break ground on the new schools in September, according to a news release from the company.
Nicholas & Associates is seeking subcontractors, including those certified with status as a minority business enterprise, women’s business enterprise and disadvantaged business enterprise, according to the release.
Bids can be submitted for work including excavation, site utilities, concrete, structural steel, mechanical/HVAC, electrical, plumbing, masonry, roofing, flooring, painting, fire protection, landscaping and asphalt paving.
“Construction of these schools provides a great opportunity for the area’s talented tradesmen and tradeswomen to be part of a meaningful project that will benefit the students and families of Joliet for years to come,” Joe Papanicholas, vice president of Nicholas & Associates, said.
The new schools – a 165,400-square-foot building.at Hufford and a 140,000-square-foot building at Gompers – are scheduled to open in August 2026.
For information, contact Steven East at Nicholas & Associates at 847-394-6200 or seast@nicholasquality.com.