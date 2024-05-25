Contractor on Hufford, Gompers school projects in Joliet recruiting subcontractors

Joliet Grade School District 86 is building new schools to replace Hufforxd Junior High School and Gompers Junior High School. Joliet police later assured the district that the post did not involve Hufford or District 86, and that the schools were safe. (Eric Ginnard)

The contractor overseeing construction of two new public schools in Joliet will host a subcontractor recruitment fair next week.

Nicholas & Associates will host the first of two recruitment fairs at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Hufford Junior High School, 1125 N. Larkin Ave.

The second recruitment fair will be at 4 p.m. June 17 at Gompers Junior High School, 1501 Copperfield Ave.

Both Hufford and Gompers are being replaced. Nicholas & Associates expects to break ground on the new schools in September, according to a news release from the company.

Nicholas & Associates is seeking subcontractors, including those certified with status as a minority business enterprise, women’s business enterprise and disadvantaged business enterprise, according to the release.

Bids can be submitted for work including excavation, site utilities, concrete, structural steel, mechanical/HVAC, electrical, plumbing, masonry, roofing, flooring, painting, fire protection, landscaping and asphalt paving.

“Construction of these schools provides a great opportunity for the area’s talented tradesmen and tradeswomen to be part of a meaningful project that will benefit the students and families of Joliet for years to come,” Joe Papanicholas, vice president of Nicholas & Associates, said.

The new schools – a 165,400-square-foot building.at Hufford and a 140,000-square-foot building at Gompers – are scheduled to open in August 2026.

For information, contact Steven East at Nicholas & Associates at 847-394-6200 or seast@nicholasquality.com.