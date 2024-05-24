Joliet starts entryway cleanup campaign

Landscaped monument marker on Essington Road reflects past city efforts to dress up key locations around Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Joliet entryways and other key spots around town will look better this summer, city officials said.

The city this week issued a news release saying that plans have been made for landscaping and other improvements at 13 locations, and the city it accepting bids for the work.

“I heard about this issue from residents and business owners in every part of town,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said in the release. “So, with the support of the council, the Public Works Department was directed to develop plans to get our entryways cleaned up.”

Cleaning up entryways has been a regular campaign theme in city elections, and D’Arcy took up the cause in his run for mayor in 2023.

According to the release, “newly designed and improved entryways around the city, along with other beautification projects downtown,” should be completed by early summer.

The city has a number of monument locations around town already, which are landscaped with flowers and sometimes with sculptures.

A Joliet monument sign seen in March showing some wear and tear marks the Jefferson Street entryway to the city off Interstate 55. (Bob Okon)

One such location is Four Corners, which has a monument on one corner but appears to be getting attention at more than one corner in the plan.

Joe Nordman, deputy public works director of operations, is quoted in the release saying that Four Corners is “a focal point in town,” and “we are addressing four of those corners in the plan.”

Four Corners is at the intersection of Plainfield Road, Raynor Avenue and Black Road/Ruby Street. Black Road becomes Ruby Street east of the intersection.

According to the release, a crew has been assigned to keep the downtown area clean throughout the summer.

Flower baskets are being hung downtown, which is something the city typically does.

The city also is refurbishing metal waste baskets downtown and working with Joliet City Center Partnership to install large flower pots, according to the release.