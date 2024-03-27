Boys & Girls Club of Joliet receives $10k grant from Comcast

The Boys & Girls Club of Joliet has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Comcast to be used in support of digital skills training at the organization’s Lift Zone, which opened onsite in 2021. (Photo provided by Comcast)

The Boys & Girls Club of Joliet has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Comcast to be used in support of digital skills training at the organization’s Lift Zone, which opened onsite in 2021.

Lift Zones are wifi-connected spaces that allow students to go online to do schoolwork and adults to build their digital skills, search for jobs and access an array of social services, according to a news release.

The Boys & Girls Club of Joliet Lift Zone is one of more than 1,250 Lift Zones nationwide. Lift Zones also implement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which is a low-cost internet adoption program for low-income households that helps people connect to the internet at home.

The grant marks the continuation of the more-than-10-year partnership between Comcast and the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet.