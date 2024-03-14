Lockdown lifted at Joliet West as police investigate shooting near Ascension hospital

Multiple Joliet police squad cars are on the scene at Republic Avenue in Joliet after reports of shots being fired in the area of Republic and Glenwood Avenue near Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet hospital on Thursday, March 14. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Joliet West High School ended a lockdown at 1 p.m. Thursday as police investigate a shooting off campus but in the area around the high school, which is located at Larkin and Glenwood avenues.

School officials announced the lockdown just before noon on Thursday after police responded to reports of shots fired about a block away from Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet hospital and little more than half a mile away from Joliet West.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said the report came from Glenwood and Republic avenues.

“I don’t have all of the information yet but when I do I’ll release more information. So far it appears the shots were fired between two vehicles but I haven’t confirmed that yet. We have no reports of injuries,” English said.

At least eight Joliet police squad cars were at the scene just past noon on Thursday. No arrests have been made, English said.