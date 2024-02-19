Romeoville percussion teacher competes on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Crest Hill’s Adam Hill teaches percussion and music production and is one of the marching band directors at Romeoville High School. He recently competed with the The Pack Drumline on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. (Provided by Adam Hill)

On an average day, Crest Hill’s Adam Hill can be seen in the halls of Romeoville High School, where he was a student himself and for the last 18 years has taught percussion, music production and served as a director with the marching band.

“This place is very special to me,” Hill said, “I see myself as one of these kids, because I walked the same halls.”

However, recently Hill took several days off from school and competed on national television as part of The Pack Drumline, on ‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” competing for $250,000.

Of the 40 groups competing, The Pack Drumline was the only group voted in by fans and one of 10 groups that moved on from the preliminary and semi-final rounds earning them an opportunity to perform in the finals which aired on Monday, Feb. 12.

Hill, who watched the most recent taped episode from the comfort of his home with his family, said, “Even though I know what happened, I thought this is intense.”

The Pack Drumline first appeared on season 17 of America’s Got Talent (AGT) but were eliminated in the semi-finals and were brought back for the Fantasy League edition of the show due to fan votes.

“Watching the performance back and seeing how much it has been shared all over has been truly amazing,” Hill said.

“I have had so much support from friends, family and even people, I don’t know,” he added.

Hill was involved in preparing for the preliminary performance, but due to a change in the America’s Got Talent schedule, he couldn’t join the group on stage until the final round due to another performance conflict. In fact, Hill was in Copenhagen performing in the 2023 Fortnite Global Championship Halftime Show.

He admits, this “was heartbreaking to me. I already learned the show.”

He added that making it to Los Angeles to compete in the finals was an “honor” especially competing on Simon Cowell’s 10-act team as part of the new format of the Fantasy League.

Hill found Cowell to be “warm, genuine, and welcoming.”

However, Hill admits the road to the final performance wasn’t without its hiccups.

Rehearsing for the final round on stage, the group decided to rewrite some of the performance the day before the taping.

“We walked down Hollywood Boulevard, talking and designing,” Hill said, “The best thing about working on this show, if I came up with an idea that was crazy, they were like cool, tell me more. I appreciated the challenge and the trust.”

In the final’s performance, the group performed “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” by Fall Out Boy.

The high-energy performance culminated with lighting the symbols on a drum set on fire.

For Hill who has extensive experience in competing in marching band, found this type of pure entertainment performance “to be refreshing.”

Hill’s percussion path

Hill who began in drumline when he was 14 went on to earn a degree in music education from VanderCook College of Music with an emphasis in percussion.

In addition, Hill spent 10 seasons as a member of the Chicago Bears drumline and was a member of the Chicago Bulls Stampede Drumline for 15 years, serving as its director.

He also has performed at Lollapalooza five times with different artists “presenting the drumline accompaniment moments.”

Hill also performs as part of The Rhythm Messengers group and as a solo act, ADH experience.

Forming a non-profit, Pi Percussion, about 17 years ago, Hill said this group gives high school and college age students from the suburban region the opportunity to train and compete as part of a percussion ensemble.

Hill joined The Pack Drumline in 2023 after he was approached by its founder Perry Donta’e to help write music and design the performance pieces for the group.

About 10 years ago, The Pack Drumline started out as a Chicago-area afterschool program teaching percussion and dance to at-risk youth.

Today is considered a dynamic performance group that performs across the United States and Canada.

The finale performance was to be shown on Monday, at which time the winner will be announced after a vote from the in-house audience.

The Pack Drumline’s last performance on AGT will feature a special guest and new material, Hill said.

With just a couple of days left before the finale performance is aired, Hill is busy putting off the many questions of “what happened” on the show.

He said, he tells them, “I don’t want to take that away from you.”

“I remember being on stage and feeling a certain way,” Hill added. “It is going to be amazing.”