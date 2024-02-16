Plainfield Park District earns state awards, sees spring on the horizon

The Plainfield Park District is preparing for its annual Flashlight Egg Hunt that begins at 8 p.m., March 22 at Bott Park, 24550 W. Renwick Road. (Provided by Plainfield Park District)

The Plainfield Park District had a banner weekend at the Illinois Association of Park Districts/Illinois Park & Recreation Association Soaring to New Heights Conference held Jan. 25-27 at the Chicago Hyatt Regency.

As a whole, the district was recognized as an Illinois Distinguished Accredited Agency. The accreditation is a rigorous evaluation process by a joint committee of park and recreation professionals and elected officials and includes having to meet various standards and criteria in providing exceptional park and recreation services to the community.

Plainfield Park District achieved a score of 503.4, exceeding the total possible of 500 points (bonus points awarded for certain accomplishments).

Plainfield Park District Marketing Manager Angela Williams shined in the Agency Showcase Competition bringing home first-, second- and third-place finishes.

Agency Showcase spotlights communications and marketing work exhibited by park, recreation, and conservation agencies throughout Illinois. Angela earned a first-place award in the Paid Advertisement category for the district’s Black Friday promotion. She also earned a second-place finish for Integrated Photography, altering a basketball photo to promote the district’s youth basketball program.

Finally, Angela earned a third-place finish for Informational Communications for the district’s Annual Report, which highlights accomplishments from the previous fiscal year.

Plainfield Park District Executive Director Carlo Capalbo was honored with a Chairman’s Award at the Annual IPRA Business Meeting held Jan. 26. The award is presented to individuals for their extraordinary contributions to the association and the field of parks and recreation. It is the third such time he has been honored with the award.

This past year, Capalbo was involved with the Joint Distinguished Park and Recreation Accreditation Committee, served as a trustee on the Illinois Park & Recreation Association Foundation, and was chairman of the Joint Conference Committee. Outgoing IPRA Board Chairman and Glencoe Park District Executive Director Lisa Sheppard presented him with the award.

Deputy Director Maureen Nugent was recognized with an outgoing Finance Chair Award at the IPRA Annual Business Meeting. For the past five years, Nugent served on a five-member committee that worked with the IRPA Finance Staff to provide oversight of the Association’s finances.

Director of Planning Bob Collins accepted the 2023 IPRA Promotes Play Initiative award in recognition of promoting best practices in parks and recreation with the renovation of Van Horn Woods East. The district received a $30,783.62 grant from Playcore and GameTime to assist in the renovation.

Spring Break Escape

Looking for something fun and exciting for your kids (ages 5-10) to do during their time off from school? The Plainfield Park District’s Spring Break Escape has everything you’re looking for. The camp runs March 25-29 at the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center and takes daily field trips.

Participants meet new people, make new friends and have a great time. Trips include visits to Enchanted Castle, Altitude Trampoline Park, the movie theatre, Brookfield Zoo, and Haunted Trails. Register online at plfdparks.org.

Summer Camp, Swim Lessons & Pool Passes

Registration for summer camp, swim lessons and pool passes opens Feb. 23.

Summer camp for ages 5-13 offers water games, crafts, sports, outside entertainment, sports and weekly visits to Ottawa Street Pool. Camps are recreational in nature and revolve around providing opportunities to learn new skills, build confidence and make new friends.

Learning to swim is a critical life safety skill. Lessons take place mornings and late afternoon/evenings at Ottawa Street Pool. Multiple levels exist for ages and abilities.

Ottawa Street Pool pass holders gain early access to the pool as well as enjoying Passholder Appreciation Day. Passes must be purchased in person at the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center.

Visit plfdparks.org for more information.

Egg-citing Activities

The Annual Doggie Egg Hunt kicks off a series of holiday events 10 a.m. March 9 at Clow Stephens Dog Park, 16650 S. Lily Cache Road. Dogs put their noses to work, hunting for eggs with special treats.

Children ages 7-12 hunt for eggs in the dark at the annual Flashlight Egg Hunt that begins at 8 p.m. March 22 at Bott Park, 24550 W. Renwick Road.

The Second Annual Bunny Breakfast is set for 9 a.m. March 23 at the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center. Children enjoy bunny activities, and a visit with the special guest of honor after breakfast.

The Third Annual Bunny Hop Fun Run consists of a one-mile run around Bott Park. The all-ages event includes a long-sleeve T-shirt and goodie bag and kicks off at 9 a.m. March 24.

The Annual Egg Hunts start at 10 a.m. for ages 1-3; 10:40 a.m. for ages 4-6; and 11:20 a.m. for ages 6-7; with all hunts taking place March 24 at Bott Park. All participants receive a goodie bag at check-in, and the Bunny is on site for pictures.

The final Egg-citing Activity is the Adult Egg Hunt for ages 21+, taking place at 6 p.m., April 12 at the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center. Participants enjoy music, pizza, pop and the opportunity to go home with some great prizes!

Register for any of the aforementioned Egg-citing Activities at plfdparks.org.