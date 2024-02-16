Attempted murder charge dropped in attack on Joliet police officer

Prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge against a man who pleaded guilty to the aggravated battery of a Joliet police officer at the Riverwalk Homes apartment complex.

While the case against Antonio Tobar, 37, concluded on Dec. 7, the case against James Webb Jr., 42, who was also charged in the attack, remains open.

Both men were charged with the Nov. 7, 2021, aggravated battery of a Joliet police officer, who lost consciousness after the attack. The officer was later diagnosed with a concussion. He also suffered bruising and cuts.

Prosecutors said Tobar interfered with the officer’s arrest of Webb at Riverwalk Homes by attacking the officer while Webb was in handcuffs. Webb was charged with kicking the officer’s head and spitting on him after Tobar interfered.

Tobar was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and faced between 20 to 80 years in prison for that offense. However, that charge — along with three other aggravated battery charges — were dropped against Tobar as part of a plea deal.

Tobar ultimately pleaded guilty to the aggravated battery of the officer, as well as the aggravated battery of guard at the Will County jail.

Judge Dave Carlson sentenced Tobar to serve 50% of a 14-year prison sentence and credited him with time already served in jail. Carlson further made a finding that Tobar was guilty but mentally ill.

Tobar’s earliest parole date is in 2028.

Webb is trying to appeal a court decision on Feb. 2 to deny his release from jail.

James Webb Jr. (Will County Sheriff's Office)

At the time of the Nov. 7, 2021, incident a security guard at Riverwalk Homes saw Tobar place the officer in what’s known in martial arts as a “snake hold,” according to a prosecutor’s petition to deny Webb’s release from jail.

Tobar, who is 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, had placed his legs around the officer and wrapped his arms around the officer’s neck, prosecutors said.

The security guard intervened when he saw Townsend in distress and out of breath, prosecutors said. Another security guard saw Webb appear as if he was attempting to leave the scene after the attack despite being in handcuffs.