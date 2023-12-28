Lewis University students part of police mental health initiative

Lewis University has been named a Tree Campus USA for the sixth consecutive year by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Lewis University students are helping to gather feedback on Trinity Services’ co-responder assistance program.

The co-responder program between New Lenox-based Trinity Services and local law enforcement works to reduce arrests and recidivism by providing people with mental health screenings and substance abuse screenings, according a news release from Lewis University.

Students enrolled in the community engagement learning course Criminal Justice Research Methods are collecting information through focus groups with law enforcement officers involved with the program throughout the region, according to the release.

The Justice, Law, and Public Safety Studies students are asking the law enforcement professionals about their thoughts on the program, such as its trainings, partnerships, hospitalizations and outcomes, Lewis University said.

Students of assistant professor Hannah Klein met with the Palos Heights Police Department to discuss the department’s partnership and involvement with Trinity Services’ co-responder program, according to the university.

The co-responder program assists law enforcement encountering someone in need of mental health services. In addition to meeting with law enforcement officers, they have also met with the Trinity staff involved in the efforts to get their perspectives.

The following Will County students are participating in the program: Sarah Bourell of Joliet, Samantha Gomez of Plainfield, Norah Obinyan of Bolingbrook and Michaela Williams of Plainfield.