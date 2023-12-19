Competitor suggests Joliet City Council deny permit for Route 59 car wash

An executive for a company opening up a car wash on Route 59 said the Joliet City Council should consider there is a “higher and better use” for a property on the same roadway other than another car wash.

At Monday’s pre-council meeting, Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty told council members in her first meeting in the position that the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals has recommended approval of the special use permit for Tidal Wave Auto Spa.

The proposed special use permit would allow for the development of Tidal Wave Auto Spa, an automatic car wash, at 1351 Route 59, which is close to Walmart. The proposal drew no discussion from council members on Monday but they will consider approving it at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

During public comment, Craig Nelson, chief operating officer for Wash U, expressed concern about the council approving the development of a car wash in that area when there are other ones nearby.

Nelson said Wash U has invested in a car wash of its own at 1801 S. Route 59, which is scheduled to open in January. He said Wash U will have invested about $5 million in the location.

“I’m a capitalist and believe in competition. There’s also a limit to the number of car washes you can have in any given area,” Nelson said.

Nelson said there was a car wash owned by Gas N Wash at Theodore and Drauden streets, which is about 2.7 miles away from the proposed Tidal Wave Auto Spa location. He also said there was another car wash less than two miles away.

“We’d like you to consider there is a higher and better use for that property other than another car wash within a one-mile radius of two other car washes and three within a two-mile radius,” Nelson said.

Under the proposal for Tidal Wave Auto Spa, there will be a car wash building, a vacuum stall area and about three on-site employees. The business is expected to run between 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.