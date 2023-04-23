Joliet ex-con, 2 suspects fled from stolen vehicle in Grundy County, police say

A Joliet man on parole from prison and two other suspects were apprehended in Grundy County after they fled from a stolen vehicle, police said.

Deputies are still searching for a fourth suspect who was in the stolen vehicle early Sunday morning.

One of three suspects who were arrested was Ivan Davis, 42, of Joliet, who was taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pains, according to a statement from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was paroled from prison on April 12.

The other suspect arrested was Roxie Boling, 40, of Wilmington, who was hospitalized after telling a deputy she ingested two grams of heroin, police said.

The incident that led to the arrests began about 12:40 a.m. on Sunday when deputies were alerted by a Flock camera of a stolen vehicle out of a Joliet in the area of Route 129 in Gardner, police said.

A deputy located the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it but the vehicle took off and got onto Interstate 55 and headed north, police said.

The stolen vehicle was stopped after hitting stop sticks set up by a deputy on I-55, police said.

Four suspects then fled from the vehicle. Deputies apprehended three of them: Davis, Boling and Melissa Ferguson, 34, of New Lenox, police said.

The three suspects were arrested on charges of criminal trespass to a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest, police said. Boling faces an additional charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.