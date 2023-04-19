Joliet council stalls step 1 for ‘eco-campus’ during Mayor O’Dekirk’s final council meeting

Plans for a what has been called an “eco-campus,” and introduced by Mayor Bob O’Dekirk were tabled Tuesday by the Joliet City Council reflecting a change in city government as O’Dekirk presided over his final council meeting.

The council also narrowly approved an annexation agreement sought by NorthPoint Development, showing some erosion in support on the council for the massive warehouse project.

The “eco-campus” was proposed by Mayor Bob O’Dekirk at his State of the City speech in March, saying it is a step forward in the long effort to redevelop the former U.S. Steel plant on Collins Street.

But O’Dekirk lost the election, and Mayor-Elect Terry D’Arcy during his campaign called for the city to look instead at putting a youth sports complex on the site.

The council voted 6-2 to table indefinitely a vote on a proposed salvage yard expansion that would have generated parts for recycling at the eco-campus.

Damon Zdunich, of west Joliet, speaks out against the annex proposal for the BL Duke metal scrapyard at the Joliet City Council Meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Approval would have been a first step toward development of an eco-campus, even though it involved a parcel on the other side of the Des Plaines River from the old steel mill site.

One Industry Holdings wants to expand a salvage operation at the former Phoenix Horseshoe steel plant at One Industry Ave. The plan is to shred cars at the salvage yard and ship parts across the river for recycling batteries, plastics and other car parts at the former U.S. Steel site.

The council tabled a vote on the matter without discussion.

But two residents spoke out against the plan.

“I was totally surprised to see what the city has planned for the near West Side with the salvage yard or for what I would call a junkyard,” Damon Zdunich told the council.

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk sits in on his last Joliet City Council Meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Zdunich said the city plan would put an expanded salvage yard along Broadway Street, one of the major entrances to Joliet from the north, and a battery recycling plant on Collins Street, the other major entrance from the north to the city.

“How do you think people are going to view that?” he asked.

Larry Crawford said the project raises “environmental concerns.”

“I’m not sure you’ve had enough time to examine the pros and the cons,” Crawford said. “I’m hoping you’ll take the time to listen to a position that firmly says no.”

Residents also spoke out against a NorthPoint plan to annex 55 acres to the city, which will provide needed contiguity to develop more than 900 acres for warehouses. They contended residents should have been given more notice of the annexation plan.

The council narrowly approved the annexation in a 5-4 vote in which O’Dekirk broke a tie voting in favor of it.

Two council members who previously voted for the NorthPoint project – Sherri Reardon and Pat Mudron – voted against the annexation.

“I have supported NorthPoint all along,” Reardon said. “I’m not saying I won’t continue. But I don’t think we’re doing it in the right manner.”