Welcome to Thank You, Teachers

We all have a family member or a close friend who’s a teacher. They are the ones who you just knew from a young age they would go into the field.

They wanted to share their love for knowledge, reading, history, math or other subject close to their heart. They had an affinity for helping youngsters, or maybe those who needed special attention or care.

Today, we thank those teachers for the work they do to prepare the next generation for the future, and life. We thank them for their long hours of work after the school day ends, or for sometimes dipping into their own pocketbook to make sure a student has lunch money or a jacket on a cold day.

Thank You, Teachers is our way of recognizing the value of these educators in our lives.

Today’s newspaper, and our websites, are full of stories about and photos of teachers in our neighborhoods. Many of these stories were suggested by school principals and superintendents, those who see these teachers in action every day.

Please also find notes you wrote about your favorite teachers. And don’t forget our Sports section, where you can find stories about teachers who also lead some of your favorite young athletes as coaches.

We hope you enjoy today’s unique coverage. Let us know what you think, or if you have an idea of other special community efforts we should consider highlighting.