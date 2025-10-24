Play, stay and dine along Route 66

Explore four popular options to resting and dining located along The First Hundred Miles of historic Route 66. (Provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations)

There are no shortage of nostalgic adventures to be had along the First Hundred Miles of Route 66, and it takes most travelers more than a day to soak in all the beautiful boutiques and photo-worthy roadside attractions between Chicago and Pontiac. Luckily, there are plenty of amazing lodging options where you can refresh, recharge and even grab a delectable bite to eat before hopping back on the Mother Road. Join us as we explore four popular lodging destinations along The First Hundred Miles.

Clarion Hotel and Convention Center

411 S. Larkin Ave, Joliet

ClarionHotelJoliet.com

Located just off Interstate 80, less than a 10-minute drive from popular downtown attractions such as the Joliet Area Historical Museum and Rialto Square Theatre, the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center is a relaxed conference style hotel, complete with all the modern amenities you need. You’ll find down-to-earth rooms with complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, minifridges, microwaves and coffeemakers. Select rooms even feature pull-out sofas; pets are welcome for an additional fee.

Don’t miss Clarion’s acclaimed on-site restaurant, Whiskey River Bar & Grill. Featuring communal-style seating, this modern whiskey-inspired scratch kitchen is the perfect place to meet up with friends and family or just savor a relaxing evening with your Route 66 traveling companions. Enjoy shareable starters, whiskey-infused dishes and delectable desserts. Don’t miss a chance to try their mixologist-made whiskey concoctions or one of their signature cocktails.

At the Clarion, you’ll also find ample free parking, with spaces that can accommodate large vehicles. The hotel features the on-site restaurant and bar, as well as a fitness center and a seasonal outdoor pool. Other amenities include a coin-operated laundry and a business center, along with the nearly 15,000-square-foot event space and ballroom.

Harrah’s Joliet

151 N. Joliet St, Joliet

caesars.com/harrahs-joliet

Entertainment meets luxurious lodging at Harrah’s Joliet. Conveniently located on the Des Plaines River in downtown Joliet, Harrah’s boasts a 200+ room on-site hotel, more than 1,100 slot machines, gaming tables and a World Series of Poker room.

Celebrate your win with a delicious meal at The Reserve, Harrah’s on-site steakhouse that serves up fresh ribeye and seafood. Sink your teeth into something special at The Reserve, the Harrah’s Joliet fine dining restaurant or try the newly opened Tortazo by Chef Rick Bayless. Looking for something even more convenient? Order a craft burger from Cross Street Grill, right on the casino floor or from inside your suite.

Room highlights include the spacious Premium Riverview King Room, which offers upgraded amenities and a stunning view. These, and all other premium rooms at Harrah’s, feature a refrigerator stocked with beverages. For a sweet touch, chocolate is left on your pillow in the evening. You’ll also find a TV with Pay-Per-View movies, as well as a hair dryer and private voicemail.

Alfot Bolingbrook

500 N. Janes Ave., Bolingbrook

marriott.com/hotels/travel/chiol-aloft-bolingbrook/

Located just off of Route 55 (that’s the historic Alt Route 66) is Aloft Bolingbrook. Situated in a quiet residential area, this ultra-modern hotel offers a full-service bar with lounge, fireplace and billiards table.

Rooms feature flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi and an assortment of desks, chairs, tables and sofas for your comfort. An indoor pool, free parking and a complimentary delectable hot breakfast are available on-site.

Hoffman House: Sisters Inn & Take Five Rendezvous

310 South 3rd St., Fairbury

hoffmanhousefairbury.com

Whether you’re looking for an entire house or just an overnight stay, welcome to the beautiful Sister’s Inn at the Hoffman House located in rural Fairbury, Illinois – near the southern end of The First Hundred Miles. With the ability to house up to twelve guests with 5 bedrooms, 7 beds and 4.5 baths, there is a space to accommodate your entire touring crew.

Head to the Hoffman House’s on-site Take Five Rendezvous Wine Bar for curated craft cocktails and fan-favorite tapas. This space is generally open to the public or available to reserve for your private group. Events can be arranged inside or on the property’s spacious lawn, weather permitting.