Contact Us (SLM)

My Suburban Life Main Office
2001 Butterfield Road, Suite 105
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Customer Service: 844-368-1100
Email: circulation@mysuburbanlife.com
Suburban Life Media is the leading provider of community information and advertising in the western Chicago suburbs across print, online and mobile channels. Suburban Life Media is a division of Shaw Media.
General Information
Front Desk Receptionist 630-232-9222
Circulation & Customer Service 844-368-1100
Newsroom Fax Machine 630-929-8011
Executive Staff
Local Sales Manager Bill Korbel (630) 427-6230 bkorbel@shawmedia.com
Advertising
Inside Sales Director Brad Hanahan bhanahan@shawmedia.com
Multimedia Sales Manager Bill Korbel (630) 427-6230 bkorbel@shawmedia.com
Legal notices (815) 526-4459 cookdupagelegals@shawlocal.com
Obituary Notices 815-526-4438 cookdupageobits@shawlocal.com
Classified Advertising 877-264-2527 classified@shawlocal.com
Recruitment Advertising 877-264-2527 helpwanted@shawsuburban.com
Editorial
News Editor Bob Rakow (630) 427-6259 brakow@shawmedia.com
Weekend Section Editor Renee Tomell (630) 845-5350 rtomell@shawmedia.com
Weekly Group Sports Editor Josh Welge (630) 385-4412 jwelge@shawmedia.com
Weeklies Photo Editor Sandy Bressner (630) 845-5386 sbressner@shawmedia.com