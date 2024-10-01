Robbins runs into record books in PCM’s rout of Union

PCM senior Carson Hansen, left, returns an interception against Union Community on Friday during the Mustangs' 53-7 victory on Homecoming. (Photo by Jamie Steenhoek)

MONROE — Adrien Robbins moved into the record books with another big game on the ground, Riley Graber hauled in two more touchdown catches and the Class 2A No. 1 PCM football team dominated Union Community on Homecoming.

The Mustangs ran for 281 yards, scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and downed the Knights 53-7 in 2A District 6 action on Friday night.

PCM led 19-0 after one and went up 41-0 at halftime. The varsity offense played one series in the second half, and the Mustangs stayed unbeaten on the season.

Adrien Robbins

Robbins rushed for 242 yards and scored three touchdowns on 17 carries, completed his only pass for 32 yards and returned his only kickoff 37 yards.

He became the school’s all-time leading rusher during the game. Robbins now has 4,213 rushing yards. That passed Mustang standout Wes Cummings for the all-time lead. Cummings finished his career with 4,019 yards and was part of the 2018 state championship team.

That’s how Robbins and the Mustangs hope to end this season. So far, PCM (5-0, 2-0 in the district) is outscoring its opponents 251-42 this fall.

For the season, Robbins ranks fourth in 2A with 1,041 all-purpose yards, fifth with 827 rushing yards and sixth with 10 rushing TDs. His 10.2 yards per carry average leads the class and he’s only 18th in 2A with 81 carries.

Gavin Van Gorp

Gavin Van Gorp was nearly perfect through the air, finishing 11-of-12 for 191 yards and four TDs. His 19 total touchdowns rank second in 2A, while his 11 passing TDs are tied for second and his 663 passing yards on only 39 completions sits 15th.

Graber hauled in four passes for 125 yards and two scores, Gavin Steenhoek grabbed six passes for 88 yards and one TD and Danson Drake caught two passes for 18 yards and one touchdown. Harlan Shannon also had one catch for 9 yards and one TD and Cutler VandeLune had a 15-yard catch.

Shay Burns rushed for 17 yards on five carries and Chase Wagaman completed 3-of-3 through the air for 33 yards and one score.

Graber’s six receiving TDs rank tied for second in 2A and his 373 receiving yards are seventh. He’s first in the class among players with at least 10 catches in yards per reception at 26.6.

Riley Graber

Robbins reached paydirt on runs of 46, 47 and 68 in the first half, while Graber’s touchdowns went for 36 and 71 yards.

Steenhoek caught a 20-yard TD late in the first half, Shannon’s 9-yard touchdown came midway through the third and Drake grabbed a 6-yard TD from Wagaman in the fourth.

Union’s lone points came on a Caden Sorensen 2-yard run late in the third. Sorensen led the Knights (1-5, 0-2) with six catches for 124 yards. Andrew Sadler threw for 195 yards and two picks.

Brevin DeRaad led the PCM defense with eight tackles. Evan Jones contributed four tackles, Finn Wilson, Gavin DeRaad and Wagaman all had three tackles and Trenner Van Dyke posted 2.5 tackles and one sack. Van Dyke leads 2A with nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Brevin DeRaad

Tate Birkenholtz also recovered a fumble and Carson Hansen and Easton Van Veen each snagged their first career varsity interceptions.

Dominic Witt was 5-of-6 in PATs with the one getting blocked. He also booted five touchbacks on nine attempts and leads 2A with 31 touchbacks this season.

The Mustangs have scored at least 53 points in four of their five games this fall. Union came into the game averaging 1.3 yards per carry.